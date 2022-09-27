LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said no candidate has an exclusive entitlement to become the President of Nigeria as the campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence on Wednesday.

Obi said this at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi during his visit to him on Tuesday.

The former Anambra state governor urged Nigerians to resist politicians who are planning to manipulate them, adding that it is the right of Nigerian youths to elect whoever they want to become the nation’s leader in 2023.

He also said they should not vote based on religion, stressing that the bribe politicians give is stolen from the treasure of the nation.

Obi’s words: “So let’s not listen to the crime, it is we the politicians and elite to manipulate you. It’s enough. Don’t look at our religion, Let nobody tell you that it’s their entitlement. It is nobody’s turn.

“It’s Nigeria’s turn. It’s the turn of Nigerian youths. So, nobody would take anything from them this time. Nobody is entitled to it. And don’t take their money, it’s your money they are giving you. They didn’t print money.”

"Don't vote for me because I am an Igbo man or I am from the South East" – @PeterObi at the @OoniAdimulaIfe 's palace in Ile-Ife!



Characteristics of a true leader! #obidients back to active neck pressing…. pic.twitter.com/bn5RRbjpgx — Akin Olaoye (@akintollgate) September 27, 2022

