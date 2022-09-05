By Efosa Taiwo

Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7(11-13), 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 at the US Open on Sunday.

The Australian came into the game with a ATP head-to-head lead against Medvedev, and continued his streak of success taking out the Russian.

Medvedev will lose his world number one spot on the Pepperstone ATP ranking following his exit.

Either of the duo of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud are in line to dethrone him.

Kyrgios advanced to the quarter final where he will face Karen Kachanov.

Reacting to his victory, Kyrgios described it as fun, saying he wants to go all the way.

“I want to go all the way,” said Kyrgios. Hopefully it is possible,” Kyrgios said.

“I just thought I played the right way. I returned unbelievable today. Just thought the third and fourth sets were just so free,”

“I was just having a lot of fun, embracing every moment out on Ashe today. Really proud of that.”

