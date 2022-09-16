Reno Omokri has reacted to social media influencer, Oraye St Franklyn argued that he (Omokri) was at no time was Reno appointed an aide to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan.
Oraye claimed that Reno was never an aide of President Jonathan, but rather a personal staff of the late Oronto Douglas who was an Aide of the President.
He challenged Reno Omokri to publish any appointment letter by President Jonathan, appointing him and, by that effect, conferring on him the status of Presidential Aide.
How it started: Oraye St Franklyn statements read below
“I listened to Mr. Reno Omokri moments ago on Channels TV. I will rather not dwell on his distorted fallacies but to correct the agelong misrepresentation by Reno that he was ever an aide of the former President.
I say emphatically that Reno was NEVER an aide of President Jonathan. He was a personal staff of the late Oronto Douglas who was an Aide of the President. At no time was Reno appointed an aide of the former President, whom his public conduct now embarrasses.
Replying to the challenge, Reno replied on his Twitter, “My payslip and appointment letter as SA to President
@GEJonathan…”
Twitter thread: Read Oraye’s response