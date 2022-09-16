Reno Omokri has reacted to social media influencer, Oraye St Franklyn argued that he (Omokri) was at no time was Reno appointed an aide to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Oraye claimed that Reno was never an aide of President Jonathan, but rather a personal staff of the late Oronto Douglas who was an Aide of the President.

He challenged Reno Omokri to publish any appointment letter by President Jonathan, appointing him and, by that effect, conferring on him the status of Presidential Aide.

How it started: Oraye St Franklyn statements read below

“I listened to Mr. Reno Omokri moments ago on Channels TV. I will rather not dwell on his distorted fallacies but to correct the agelong misrepresentation by Reno that he was ever an aide of the former President.

I say emphatically that Reno was NEVER an aide of President Jonathan. He was a personal staff of the late Oronto Douglas who was an Aide of the President. At no time was Reno appointed an aide of the former President, whom his public conduct now embarrasses.

I listened to Mr. @renoomokri this evening on @ChannelsTV. I will rather not dwell on his distorted fallacies but to correct the agelong misrepresentation by Reno that he was ever an aide of the former President. pic.twitter.com/Hk2dEZswvY — Oraye, Obi Defender-In-Chief (@OrayeEsq) September 14, 2022

Replying to the challenge, Reno replied on his Twitter, “My payslip and appointment letter as SA to President

@GEJonathan…”

My payslip and appointment letter as SA to President @GEJonathan. My monthly salary was equivalent to $6500. Today, SSA’s to Buhari still earn the same amount, only that their salary is now equivalent to only $1200. In 2023, vote Atiku if you want a better Naira! #TableShaker pic.twitter.com/fvLM2mE0aO — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 15, 2022

Twitter thread: Read Oraye’s response

A POSSIBLE CASE OF FINANCIAL FRAUD BY RENO OMOKRI



Yesterday, cyberspace went berserk after my challenge to Reno Omokri to substantiate his claim of being a direct Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.



With the help of your resonating loud voices, pic.twitter.com/wdZX73ZVxv — Oraye, Obi Defender-In-Chief (@OrayeEsq) September 15, 2022

RELATED NEWS