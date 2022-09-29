By Peter Egwuatu

The United Capital Plc has emphasized the need for the Federal Government to address the infrastructure gap through financing from the Nigerian capital market.

Group Chief Executive Officer, United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade, said the company is well positioned to solve the country’s infrastructure deficit with the United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF).

Speaking at a workshop organised by the company for the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) with the theme, “Ushering the New Era of Savings/Investments through Digital Transformation,” in Lagos, Ashade said that the company’s N150 billion United Naira-denominated fund, was established to provide long-term financing for the delivery of critical infrastructure in the country.

According to him the fund would finance bankable infrastructure assets that cut across sectors such as power and renewable energy, transportation, agribusiness and industrial infrastructure, among others.

“Despite the volatile environment, the organisation has continued to thrive. United Capital is a major player and is always ready to take advantage of opportunities it sees across all its business lines,” he said.

