Pix: (M) Mr. Ibrahim Sesay, UNICEF Child Ptotection chief flanked by Child Protection National officers at the UNICEF office, Abuja.

….as CPN National Officers paid advocacy visit to the organization

By Funmi Ajumobi

As part of the planned consultation with key stakeholders to strengthen the protection of children in Nigeria, the National Officers of Child Protection Network (CPN) led by the National Coordinator, Mr. Olakunle Sanni, earlier today paid an advocacy visit to UNICEF Nigeria at the body’s UN Building office in Abuja.

Welcoming the visiting team, UNICEF Child Protection Chief, Mr. Ibrahim Sesay, expressed his happiness and satisfaction with CPN for the numerous efforts toward creating a protective environment for children in Nigeria. Mr. Sesay described CPN as a novel idea that has continued to help in fulfilling what child protection connotes, by protecting and responding to children in difficult situations.

Further, Mr. Sesay harped on the need to put in place community-based child protection structures that can better prevent and aid quick response to abuse and exploitation affecting children. He noted that CPN has over the years exhibited its strong existence at the top level from the National down to the state, but went on to advise that CPN existence should be taken further to include community actors or agents who are closer to the families and children.

In his response, the CPN National Coordinator, Mr. Olakunle Sanni thanked the Mr. Sesay for the warm reception and mentioned that CPN exists at local government levels in some states, and assured him that the initiative would spread to other states in no distance time.

In line with UNICEF’s request, Mr. Sanni promised that CPN will develop strategies and approaches that would be employed to successfully co-opt actors at the ward and community levels into child protection system.

The National Coordinator was in the company of Mrs. Beatrice Linus Dung (Deputy National Coordinator), Mr. Olorunfemi Olusegun (National Secretary), Mrs Risikat Omolara Yusuff (Assistant National Secretary), Mr. Victor Dorawa Koreyo (National Internal Auditor), and Mrs. Biodun Ogundipe, the acting CPN coordinator for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the visit.

RELATED NEWS