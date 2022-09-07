UNICAL-maingate

… programme to commence January 2023

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Vice Chancellor , University of Calabar , Prof. Florence Banku Obi, has finalised collaboration with the DePaul University, Chicago, which was started with the visit of Prof Margaret workman and Umoh Isidore in July this year to the UNICAL.

This is part of effort to place the University of Calabar in the global map, promote quality university education with students performance as top priority.

During the visit, the VC held a meeting with Prof. GianMario Besana, the Associate Provost for Global Engagement and Online Education, with Workman, Isidore in attendance.

The timetable for the collaboration was worked out to start in January 2023 due to ASUU strike.

Benefits of the Global Learning Experience Programme, GLEP, to UNICAL are as follows: “Results from the entire exercise will be converted into publications which the University of Calabar will benefit.

“Students of the University of Calabar who will participate in the Programme will be issued certificates by DePaul University, Chicago, USA.

“The Students will also have the opportunity of interacting with students of DePaul University, Chicago where they can share their experiences about learning in Nigeria and learning in Chicago; this will give them global exposure.

Vanguard learned that the UNICAL Vice Chancellor also visited the Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago, to seek more collaborations.

At the Northeastern university, the VC met with Prof. Cris E. Toffolo, the Interim Director, International Programs and Prof. Job Ngwe, who is the Chair of Social Work Programs of the University.

Discussion was centered on partnership and building collaboration on the Social Work Programmes of both universities.

Prof Obi was in Chicago for a one week Executive Leadership Development Programme for Vice-Chancellors and Principal Officers of Nigeria Universities organised by the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria in conjunction with the University of Chicago.

With the dynamism of the Vice-Chancellor, the students and faculty of the University of Calabar will get more International exposure once universities reopen for academic work.

