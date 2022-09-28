By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – DESPITE the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has fixed dates for its Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry screenings for 2022/2023 session.

In a notice by its Registrar, Ademola Bobola on Wednesday in Benin, the University said the exercise would hold between Nov. 14 and 25.

Bobola said the screening would be conducted in designated centres at the Ugbowo main campus of the institution, using the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Only candidates who applied through JAMB for the 2022/2023 UTME and Direct Entry admission and chose University of Benin as First Choice and scoring 200 and above for UTME candidates are eligible for this screening exercise,” the registrar said.

The registrar referred admission seekers into the institution to the university’s official website.

RELATED NEWS