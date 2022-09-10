By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) identified as Prince Carter Oshodin has committed suicide on Friday in Umelu Community in Upper Sakponba over alleged unfavourable financial conditions.

It was alleged that Oshodin has not been paid salaries for months due to the strike action embarked by University Unions. He is a data entry personnel at the University.

A professor in the University, who would not want his name mentioned said on Saturday that it is disheartening that they have not been paid since the strike action began. He also wondered why those who called of their strike are still not been paid by the government.

He said, “Yes he is our staff that killed himself due lack of money. Even some months ago, he was quoted to have been advising people on coping strategies and yet he took his life which has put his family in a bigger problem.

“We have been paid no dime since we went on strike. This is the 10th of September, the non academic staffs that has since resumed have not been paid anything.”

Another colleague simply known as Edward said the Late Oshodin on his Facebook page lamented that he could not meet his financial and was finding it increasingly difficult to pay his two daughters’ school fees.

He said: “He committed suicide on Friday and according to a post on his Facebook, he said he was facing financial difficulties and could not pay the school fees of his two young daughters. It is a pathetic situation.”

Edo State Command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor said that the matter was not reported to the police but the DPO of the area went to the community for on the spot assessment where the community head confirmed the incident. He also said that the corpse have been taken away by the family of the deceased.

RELATED NEWS