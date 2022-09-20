United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the issue of climate change, saying a winter of global discontent is on the horizon.

Guterres made this assertion on Tuesday as he opened the annual General Assembly.

The UN chief warned international leaders of a looming “winter of global discontent” in a world beset by multiple crises from the Ukraine war to a warming climate.

He said, “Trust is crumbling, inequalities are exploding, our planet is burning. People are hurting – with the most vulnerable suffering the most.”

