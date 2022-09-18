By Allison Abanum

The bridge between the past we cringe at and the future we long for lies within the boarders of the choices we make at the present. The road to the future may seem long but can be most easily reached following the one who bears the roadmap to it.

What better choice lies before us than to choose for a governor, a man who has toured various political and economic terrains as a civil Servant successfully and has kept the flag flying high?

Siminialayi Fubara is a man whom many have come to love and believe in for what he is, stands for and represents. Siminialayi Fubara is an example of a man with proven leadership strength and experience who has over the years served under various political administrations within the Rivers State Civil service Space.

The Former Accountant General of Rivers State under the Bar Nyesom Wike led administration, can be best described as a man of rock-steady integrity and credibility with the financial acumen to manage and expand River’s resources and provide an inroad for better economic growth and development.

During his tenure as Director of Finance and Accountant General of Rivers State, he was responsible for transforming work attitudes; and initiating a transitioning from crude to computerized operations in the State. The fact that he has successfully worked with many Financial Expert, Political Leaders , goes further to prove that Siminialayi Fubara is the Governor Rivers State needs to transition to the next level of progress.

At the core of his manifesto is his intention to reinvent a modernised Rivers where the long existing problems of low involvement of youths and women in political and economic affairs of the State, will be a thing of the past. Not a thing of mere talk, Siminialayi Fubara plans not just to bring these problems to minimal but to provide lasting solutions to them.

His administration would invest largely on energy to tackle electricity problems and bring about wealth creation, see to the installation of CCTV cameras and use of drones across the State to fight insecurity, reform the public sector through industrialization, ensure more job creation, social infrastructural development and quality healthcare.

His determination to create a cabinet that would comprise 25% youths and 35% women among others; stems from his understanding of the under utilized abilities and potentials in them; and the importance of inclusiveness and collaboration of youths and women for a more efficient running of a state. With Siminialayi Fubara as the people’s choice, it’s a win-win opportunity for all Rivers. To let this opportunity slide, would be to lose a chance of developmental ascendancy at a great cost.

Siminialayi Fubara is a man of impeccable character; an icon of transparency who has a reputation for discipline, high standards and playing by the rules. Till date he stands as one of the rare politicians who have gone under the investigative scrutiny of the EFCC and has come out squeaky clean, with no link to corrupt practices and mismanagement of public funds.

If running for office were a matter of personal interests or seeking an opportunity for personal elevation, then Siminialayi Fubara would not be seen on the scene. The seasoned technocrat remains resilient in the pursuit of his gubernatorial aspirations as a result of being driven to answer an innate call to serve his people.

Siminialayi Fubara doesn’t just spell hope of a new Rivers State for all Rivers, but shines bright as a beacon of light that would take Rivers from it’s dark days of being behind in many areas of development, to its glorious days of measuring up to world class standards.

Placed side by side with Siminialayi Fubara on the scale of educational profile, economic and financial savviness, social exposure, political achievement, influence and intellectual prowess; other aspirants fall far short of the required weight in comparison. Siminialayi Fubara doesn’t just promise, he promotes implementation, he doesn’t just direct, he models, he doesn’t just identify problems, he solves them, he as a trailblazer doesn’t just compete but sets the pace.

With Siminialayi Fubara modernization of Rivers State is not far fetched dream but an achievable reality, prosperity at all levels will not just remain in the wish list of Rivers people , but an experience. He is not just an option or alternative but the best choice to make things align and bring Rivers to the world..

•Abanum is Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Documentation to the Governor of Bayelsa State.

RELATED NEWS