By Efosa Taiwo

Real Sociedad have completed the signing of Nigerian forward, Umar Sadiq from UD Almeria.

The deal, according to reports, is worth 20 million euros plus 6 millions in variables on a five-year conteact.

The club on Thursday welcomed the 25-year-old striker via their Twitter page.

Sadiq is expected to arrive Sociedad later today to undergo his medicals as he get set to replace Aleksandr Isak who left Sociedad for Newcastle this summer.

Villareal had first indicated interest in the lanky forward but could not meet the asking price of Almeria.

Sadiq helped Almeria secure promotion to La Liga last season, and for two consecutive seasons have been their leading goalscorer.

