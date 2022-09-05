.

By Steve Oko

The Management of Uma Ukpai Polytechnic Ohafia, Abia State, has named its Engineering Block after the Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu.

This, according to the Rector, Dr Simon Azuh, was in recognition of the immense contributions of the lawmaker to the education, health and infrastructural development of the institution’s host Community, which had had significantly impacted on the people.

The Rector who disclosed this during the seventh anniversary of the institution and celebration of the Founder held over the weekend, said that the institution would continue to encourage and celebrate hardwork.

He restated the commitment of the institution towards educational development of the country particularly in the critical fields of Engineering, Sciences, and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Responding, the Deputy Speaker thanked the Management of the institution for the honour , which he said would spur him into more service to the people.

He said he was particularly excited about the honour because of the pedigree of the institution and its Founder whom he described as a man of high integrity.

His words:” I feel privileged and honored having the Engineering Block of Uma Ukpai Polytechnic named after me. What it means is that people and great institutions like Uma Ukpai Polytechnic are appreciative of our efforts in improving the lives of our people via quality representation.

” This will serve as a morale booster for us to do even more. I appreciate the Management of the Institution and the Founder, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai for finding me fit for such honour.”

The lawmaker commended Rev. Ukpai for siting the Institution in Ohafia, and for providing the necessary support to the management of the school which has seen it excel since its formation.

According to the Deputy Speaker who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal constituency race, the renowned clergyman has distinguished himself in various areas of human endeavour.

He noted with delight, that the Institution and other investments of the veteran gospel preacher including hospitals, schools and others in Ohafia, have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the town and prayed God to continue to sustain him with good health, long life and more wisdom to do more.

