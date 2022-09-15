Olaniyi Oladigbo

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian disc jockey (DJ) resident in the United Kingdom, Olaniyi Oladigbo, has killed himself after coping with a long time of depression.

According to a Facebook post by Philip Oyewale, a pastor with Pentecostal Baptist Church (PBC), Oladigbo committed suicide on Tuesday.

Read also:

19-year-old student commits suicide in Osun

American teen jailed for killing rapist, to pay family $150,000

2023: Beware of Atiku’s cabals in Enugu, Iyere warns Peter Obi

The pastor said the deceased’s wife called on the phone to inform him about the passing of her husband.

Oyewale in his post revealed that Oladigbo had raised the issue of battling depression and insomnia a few weeks before his demise.

According to the Christian cleric, Oladigbo, numerous times, had threatened to kill himself but he advised him to run a check on his mental health.

The cleric, who also resides in Liverpool, through a flyer posted on Wednesday, tagged ‘sudden exit of an icon’ said service of prayer will be organised to honour the late DJ on Friday.

The Nigerian UK-based pastor wrote in the now-deleted post: “The cause of his death: Contrary to what has been circulating on social media, Niyi has always been dealing with depression and insomnia.

“He had on several occasions threatened to kill himself. Any little thing, he would say, ‘I will just kill myself’. I remember telling him one day in my office with his wife present, that he needed mental health assessment.

“I instructed the wife to encourage him to see the doctor. Since his demise yesterday, I gathered he had attempted to kill himself a few times without success. He sent messages to a few people the night before, telling them he was depressed. He sent a message to his wife and children also, telling them he loved them but really depressed.

“Personally, I noticed during the son’s tenth birthday thanksgiving in the church on the 28th August 2022, that he was not himself. Niyi will always make a scene with his dancing. That day he was too quiet. And I was thinking, this man eventually is growing. I narrowly missed the hint that could possibly have averted the ugly incident of yesterday.”

RELATED NEWS