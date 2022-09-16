…Swears in new Special Adviser, Permanent Secretary

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated the newly reconstituted Enugu State Post-Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Enugu.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also swore in Oliver Uchenna Enete as his Special Adviser and Remigius Chibuzo Eze as a Permanent Secretary.

Inaugurating the newly reconstituted PPSMB, Gov. Ugwuanyi named Favour Eucharia Ngozi Ugwuanyi as Chairman of the Board with Ugochukwu John Eneze and Chukwuma Okenwa as members.

The governor equally named Prof. Rose Onah and Mrs. Agatha Oge Ukah as Ex-officio members and the newly sworn in Permanent Secretary, Remigius Chibuzo Eze, as Secretary of the Board.

Gov. Ugwuanyi explained that the Enugu State PPSMB was reconstituted pursuant to Sections 4 and 9 of the Enugu State Post-Primary Schools Management Board Law, Cap. 67, Laws of Enugu State 2004 following the expiration of the previous Board by effluxion of time.

The governor disclosed that the Board is saddled with the responsibility of managing and controlling all post-primary schools and institutions, being state schools within the context of the Education Law.

He added that “the centrality of this mandate to the development of our future human resource underscores the imperative of appointing persons with sound educational training, diverse experience, character and competence into the Board.”

Recalling that Enugu State was recently ranked first in pass rate (93.9%) among the public secondary schools in Nigeria and second best-performing state in the country that sat for the WAEC examination in 2021, Gov. Ugwuanyi said: “These feats and more are testament to the quantum of investment the state has made in the infrastructure, human resource and supervision of the state post-primary schools system.”

Congratulating the new members of the PPSMB on their appointment and inauguration, the governor told them that their track records evidently recommended them for the strategic assignment.

He enjoined them to ensure a sustainable improvement in the quality of teaching and learning in the state post-primary schools through staff optimisation, development, motivation, discipline and effective supervision of the schools under the Board.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore charged the new Board to sustain the performance rating and strive to improve on it, saying: “I wish you well in your new assignment, expectant that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by the government and the good people of Enugu State.”

Responding, the Chairman of the PPSMB, Favour Ugwuanyi, appreciated the governor for finding them worthy to serve on the Board and promised the governor that they will take the PPSMB from the level they met it to a higher level.

The member representing Nsukka West Constituency, Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuerua, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the former State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and candidate of the Party for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sir Obi Carl Kama, Special Advisers to the Governors (Engr. Michael Ogbuekwe, Hon. Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze, Hon. Samson Ezea and Barr. Kingsley Awuka), and the Chairman, Enugu State Civil Service Commission, Hon. Robinson Odo, among others, were at the event.

