Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, approved the appointment of Prof. James Chukwuma Ogbonna as the Vice Chancellor of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo Eno, Enugu State.

Prof. Ogbonna, a Professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, was a Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He was also a member of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria.

Prof. Ogbonna’s appointment “takes effect from Friday the 2nd day of September, 2022,” the statement disclosed, adding that he has over 20 years experience as a professor and member of the university’s Senate.

In another development, the Enugu State Executive Council approved the constitution of a committee for the creation of autonomous communities in the state, with Prof. Felix O. Asogwa as the Chairman.

Members of the committee, in a statement by the SSG, Prof. Ortuanya, are Dr. Eric Oluedo, Barr. Anayo Enechukwu, Prof. Ngozi Ejionueme, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Prof. Ikenna Omeje and Mrs. Josephine Onyia, who serves as the secretary.

