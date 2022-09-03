Ugbajo ltsekiri USA, a non-profit organization, is holding her annual convention in Chicago, USA, today.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by Mr. Toju Ekwejunor-Etchie, President of Ugbajo itsekiri USA ( UIUSA) disclosed that Ugbajo Itsekiri USA, is a United States non-profit organization focused on addressing poverty, health equity, promotion of educational opportunities, culture and heritage of Itsekiri in Warri Kingdom and across the world.

He said like prior years, the event will be a gathering of Itsekiri intelligentsia and professionals from across the United States. It starts with a mixer on evening of Friday, September 2 and culminates in the 25th Convention work session Saturday, September 3rd.

The morning will be a work session which will feature established and upcoming Iwere visionaries and thinkers. These men and women will share their thoughts on the challenges and solutions to some of the most consequential economic and quality of life problems of our time in Warri Kingdom.

After 25 years, Ugbajo Itsekiri USA annual Conventions remain a fertile meeting place for active minds that are interested in the progress of Warri Kingdom.

He added that as usual the event in Chicago will feature a closing fundraiser, charity dinner and dance on Saturday evening.

All proceeds of the Fundraiser will be used to further Ugbajo Itsekiri USA work in its think tank and practical amenities and services like provision of potable water, scholarships, access to credit programs, prevention of blindness, free cataract surgeries, premiums for primary health care in IHIP and other opportunities that improve quality of life in Warri Kingdom.

He noted that UIUSA services are provided without discrimination to beneficiaries. Thanks to its membership and donors.

