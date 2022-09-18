By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has directed that a panel of inquiry be set up to investigate cause of the collapse of a Four-storey building that was under construction at Iman Street, off Aka Road Uyo last Saturday.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Ini Ememobong made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo.

According to Ememobong, the governor commiserated with the families of the victims of the building collapse and also ordered that state government should take over the management of the survivors.

Ememobong stated: “Following the unfortunate incident of the collapse of a four storey building on Iman street off Aka Road in Uyo, our state capital, HE the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has expressed his deepest condolences to the families whose relatives were trapped and eventually died in the collapsed building, while wishing the survivors a quick recovery.

“He has directed the Commissioner for Health to immediately take over the management of the survivors.

“Consequently, the Governor has directed the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service to immediately set up a Panel of a Inquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident.

“The panel is to conclude its work within one month, and if it is found that the collapse of the building was as a result of any acts of negligence or wrongdoing, those responsible will face the full wrath of the law.

“The Governor also expressed his sincere appreciation to all the first responders, rescue and security agencies, Government Officials, voluntary organizations and all citizens who took part(especially the construction companies that donated their equipment) in the rescue operation which lasted many hours”.

