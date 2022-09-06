Former Delta state governorship aspirant, Chief Uba Michael and former presidential aspirant, Ikeobasi Mokelu believe national unity is key in engendering socio-economic growth and development.

This was their position when they met recently in Abuja to share ideas on how to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians heading into the election year.

Uba while addressing journalists said Nigerians must get it right this time around as there is no more room for trial and error. He said electorates must be deliberate when they pick their leaders next year in the general elections as it will be a decision they will most likely have to live with for the next eight years.

He, therefore, said the youths must know that since they constitute a larger part of the electorate, the power to decide Nigeria’s fate for fate for next dispensation rests squarely on their shoulders and must not take it lightly.

RELATED NEWS