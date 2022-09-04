By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria has recorded its second consecutive loss at the ongoing U19 Girls African Nations Volleyball Championship holding in Abuja.

The Nigerian team fell flat to Egypt 3-0 with the first set 22-25, second set 14-25 and third set 22-25 to complete the rout at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

In the opening match of the competition, the Nigerian girls lost to Cameroon 1-3 in 4 sets.

The Championship, which started on Thursday with a technical meeting with officials, is expected to end on September 6.

Cameroon, Nigeria and Egypt are the three teams competing at the competition.

