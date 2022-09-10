By Chinedu Adonu

Supporters of Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, “Obidient Movement” on Saturday embarked on a 2 million-man march that grounded Enugu State capital.

The unprecedented and intimidating crowd that marched from Okpara square round the major street in Enugu kept increasing as they march and shutdown the coal city.

The growing support for the Obident movement has long taken over Enugu State with members of other major political parties showing overwhelming support for the Obi project.

Not even the recent attack on the Labour Party meeting in Awgu, Aninri, Oji River and Udenu local government recently could deter the overwhelming support for the Obi Presidency as the march recorded an unprecedented success.

