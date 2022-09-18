By David Odama

IT was a black day for a 25 year old Jibril Abdullahi, when his wrist was chopped off during a fight over a girl friend in Nasarawa.

Vanguard gathered that Jibril Abdullahi was attached by one Usman Danladi 21yrs, suspected to be a lover of his girlfriend in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Nasarawa Police Command said the suspect has been arrested for attempted culpable homicide.

According to the police Public Relation Officer of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, On September 16, 2022 at about 1600hrs, information was received that one Jibrin Abdullahi 25yrs of Kaduna State, a resident of Tudun Wada Area, Auta Balefi of Karu LGA, was attacked and his wrist, chopped off.

DSP Nansel said upon receipt of the information on the incident, Police operatives attached to Goshen City Division led by CSP Eunice Ogbadu swiftly moved to the scene and rushed the victim to Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment.

According to the PPRO, “intensive manhunt for the perpetrator of the dastardly act was instituted and the effort of the investigators paid off on 17/9/2022 when the prime suspect, one Usman Danladi ‘m’ 21yrs A.K.A Murderer was arrested.

DSP Nansel explained that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed, the victim had earlier assaulted his girlfriend (Aisha) and when he confronted him, a fight ensued; in the process, he attacked the victim with a Machete.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation.

He stated that the victim would be charged to court for prosecution after investigate is completed.

