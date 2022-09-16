By Akpokona Omafuaire

TWO people were allegedly killed on Friday morning when Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh Communities of Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas started shooting following renewed disagreement over boundary demarcation by the Delta State Government.

To end the several decades boundary war, the Delta State Government had waded into the matter and a Committee was set up to demarcate the boundary.

There have been voiced threats of war for days by both Communities over new disagreement about the Committee’s demarcation.

Vanguard gathered that Ogbe-Ijoh Community had given a 7-day ultimatum to Aladja Community over a demolished building in the course of demarcation.

The renewed shooting commenced in the wee hours of Friday following the expiration of the ultimatum on Thursday.

A Vanguard source in the warring Communities in a telephone call from the bush said two people were killed, but confirmed that military personnel have taken over the disputed area.

He said, no building was destroyed in the fresh crisis but there were heavy shooting as Ogbe-Ijoh fighters had made efforts to enter Aladja but met a tight resistance.

According to the source, “Because of the ultimatum, Aladja was expecting an attack and has to keep watch. At about 5 am Ogbe-Ijoh fighters came shooting, they met heavy resistance.

“Two of the fighters were gunned down in the process before Army came, but no house was destroyed as they couldn’t enter despite the heavy shootings. We are in the bush now.” He said.

It would be recalled that members of the Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom Interest & Defensive Forum” petitioned and accused the Local Government Local Government Chairmen of Udu and Warri South-West, Hon. Jite Brown and Hon. Taye Taiwo respectively of constituting an illegal boundary demarcation committee as well as unlawfully destroyed their buildings in the process marking out the demarcation lines.

Effort to get the Delta State Police command for confirmation is still on as at the time of filing this report.

RELATED NEWS