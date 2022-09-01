.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two persons were said to have escaped death as a bridge in Iragbiji, Boripe local government headquarters, in Osun collapsed.

The escapees include a commercial motorcyclist and his female passenger, who escaped with a broken leg after the incident that occurred around Oke-Osun area of the town.

It was gathered the commercial motorcyclist were on the road when the bridge suddenly caved in they almost fell into the ditch but for the quick intervention of resident around the place

Confirming the incident, the acting Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Kehinde Adeleke, said no casualty was recorded due to the incident.

“The said bridge collapsed at the time when a commercial motorcyclist and a female passenger were on the bridge, the people around rendered help and the woman was rescued along with the motorcyclist.

“No one died at the scene, but the two victims were seriously injured, the bone of the woman’s leg got broken while the bike man was severely cut.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. And the collapsed area has been demarcated”.

RELATED NEWS