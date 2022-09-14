By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Troops of the Nigerian Army rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State

Samuel Aruwan; Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in Kaduna on Monday.

According to operational feedback, the troops, under the Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operation from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified bandit locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa river.

‘Bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp. The victims were rescued by the troops, and are identified as follows: Iliya Gide, Rabi Ali ,Hussaina Gide , Naomi Nuhu and her baby Pamela Barage.”

‘The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, noted the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for sustaining valiant efforts across several fronts.Citizens will be updated on further developments,” he said.

