…Notorious bandit Boderi escapes by a whisker

–Loses prominent lieutenant, several other fighters

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits who were responsible for the security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy and kidnapping of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Kaduna have been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army.

However, notorious bandit Boderi Isiya has narrowly escaped being neutralized, while his deadly second in command and several other fighters were gunned down by Nigerian Army troops.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said on Saturday that Security agencies informed the Kaduna State Government of this development in an operational feedback.

“A painstaking check with credible human intelligence sources further confirmed that Boderi and his terror group had a bad day in the hands of the combat-ready troops.”

According to the reports, the troops engaged the bandits around the Tollgate general area of Chikun LGA. The bandits scrambled in retreat, only to run into another ambush laid by the troops in Sabon Gida general area.

The troops engaged the bandits ferociously, and ultimately subdued them.

Corpses and weapons were recovered at the scene, while some of the terrorists eventually died from bullet wounds.

Boderi’s deadly second in command, one Musti, was among those identified to have been eliminated, alongside one Yellow Mai-Madrid and one Dan-Katsinawa, with others yet to be identified. Some of the terrorists are battling with life-threatening wounds.

“Musti and Boderi were responsible for the security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, and kidnappings of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the Emir of Bungudu and several other citizens last year. “

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for this commendable feat under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, being the latest of notable breakthroughs recorded since he took command.”

“The Kaduna State Government will keep the public updated on further developments.”

“Citizens with useful information regarding the bandits reported to be seeking medical attention in the general area and elsewhere, are encouraged to bring such information forward via the following numbers: 09034000060, 08170189999.”

