Trevor Noah is rumored to be dating English singer, Dua Lipa.

By Ada Osadebe

The two were spotted on Wednesday night having dinner together at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s in New York City’s East Village, says a report published on Daily Mail.

The dating rumors come just months after news broke about Trevor’s split with actress Minka Kelly.

The aforementioned report, an eyewitness said, “They quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces.”

The singer in the picture wore a black leather blazer, plunging top, and baggy, meanwhile Trevor was spotted in a green military-style jacket, tee, and jeans.

The pair were photographed sharing a hug and kiss before they went their separate ways.

