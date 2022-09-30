By Efosa Taiwo

After seven years of hosting The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has called it quits.

The 38-year-old comedian hinted on devoting more time to standup, saying “there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

Noah who was born in South Africa moved to the United States in 2011 had to fill the big shoes of longtime host Jon Stewart in 2015.

He quickly established himself with his own brand, suited for an era where online influence was often greater than that of content on cable television.

His reign on The Daily Show on Comedy Central required him to delicately cover some crucial moments in American history, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2021 attacks on the US Capitol.

“I spent two years in my apartment [during Covid], not on the road,” Noah told his studio audience late on Thursday. “Standup was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”



The Daily Show shared a clip of Noah’s remarks on social media.

“We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” he said.

Noah concluded his remarks by thanking his viewers as his studio audience stood up to applaud him.

