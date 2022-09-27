By Juliet Umeh

Shared-mobility startup, Treepz, has launched Business Treepz, a new service aimed at providing staff bus solutions and bus rental service in a structured, accessible, and predictable manner for corporate organisations including companies, schools, tour operators and individuals.

The startup disclosed when it commemorated the company’s three-year anniversary recently.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the company, Mr. Onyeka Akumah said: “Business Treepz is an online platform for users to book a bus tailored to their specific needs with just one click, without having to go through numerous rental platforms or pay exorbitant amounts of money. The service has been designed with the user’s convenience and comfort in mind and will give them access to all types of bus options. Users can choose from a variety of vehicles which allows them to get a bus to get around town easily.

“Business Treepz takes away the pain for organizations and individuals who want to rent or hire a high quality bus for their companies, schools or events.

“This service will also help organizations manage their business operations by providing them with fleet management solutions backed by technology and data.

“Parents can now track the commute of their kids to school and back, making sure they’re safe during their journey. Tour companies no longer have to worry about conveying their clients around the city or between cities; they can simply order a bus through Business Treepz and enjoy peace of mind while they’re on vacation.”

Akumah explained that the company won the Global Startup awards in Africa beating over 7,000 startups to win the category Industrial Tech company of the year. It has also completed more than two million customer journeys with over 150,000 registered riders and over 2,000 heroes across East and West Africa among others.

