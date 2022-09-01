By Efosa Taiwo

The transfer window will be coming to an end by midnight, and Cristiano Ronaldo headlines the highlights of the possible deals the last day of the transfer window might see.

The Portuguese has been seeking a move away from the club since the end of last season following Man United’s failure to pin down a place in Europe.

Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Sporting Lisbon are among some of the clubs that have been rumoured to be interested in the five-time world footballer of the year but none have made an official bid for the Portuguese.

Napoli, however, appeared to be the likeliest in the last 48 hours to pull off a deal for the Manchester United man but had wanted United to come up with a bid for Victor Osimhen, according to claims.

Lately, Chelsea have been linked to the Portuguese with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly believed to be keeping tabs on development with the Portuguese, but Chelsea appeared to have a first choice in Aubameyang who they have recently agreed a deal with and consequently put paid to any possible move for Ronaldo.

Although Man United boss Erik Ten Hag has reiterated his interest to keep Ronaldo at the club, reports have it that some players in the team are dissatisfied with Ronaldo and would love him to leave.

Ten Hag said after the win over Southampton: “I cannot say that [Ronaldo will leave United].

“We plan with him and we stick to the plan and if there are good players available we will strike because we want to strengthen the squad always.

“So we will be alert until the last second of the window.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes will not give up as he is working round the clock to see that his client gets a club before the shutdown of the transfer window.

The super agent is said to be desperate to fulfil Ronaldo’s wishes to play in the Champions leage.

Ronaldo has so far this season started one out of United’s four games, coming off from the bench on three occasions.

RELATED NEWS