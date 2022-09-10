By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Commandant of the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, Commodore Chindo Yahaya has identified the training of personnel as key to successful military activities and operations.

Commodore Yahaya made the assertion weekend during the combined graduation ceremony of the Naval Provost Officers’ Basic Course 11/22 and Able Regulators’ Qualifying Course 13/22 held at the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, Makurdi.

The Commandant noted that the 16 weeks training was very essential “because the activities of the military is highly dependent on training, so we give a lot of importance to training.”

He stated that while the courses lasted, efforts were made to instill in the graduating students, eight Officers and 36 Ratings, the best practices in Law Enforcements within the military and outside.

He said “it is necessary to add that the school introduced new subjects such as Cyber Security, Health, Safety and Environment as well as Maritime Domain Awareness in the curriculum of the courses. The inclusion of the subjects has broadened the knowledge of these graduands and prepared them to face contemporary and emerging security threats in the maritime environment.

“The importance of the School in administering criminal justice, discipline and law enforcement in the Nigerian Navy cannot be overemphasized. That is why every effort is being made to continuously improve and expand the scope of the course contents in line with Mission and Vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff.

“Plans are ongoing also, for the School to commence Young Officers’ Advocacy Course and Police Administration and Security Management Course as captured in the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directives 5 of 2021. The commencement of these courses will improve the outcomes of the School.”

The Special Guest and Commandant of the Air Force War College, Air Vice Marshall Sayo Olatunde charged the graduands to always exhibit courage, discipline and the professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, “this is also a period of transformation and for you; it cannot be business as usual. The Nigerian Navy looks up to you to apply what you have learnt to improve your performance at your respective duty posts in the Service.

“You must always remember that as Provost personnel you are expected to be an epitome of knowledge and discipline; and as personnel who are saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the law, you must know and uphold the law.”

The highpoint of the ceremony which was witnessed by representatives of sister military and paramilitary organizations as well as friends and families of the graduands was the presentation of awards to deserving graduating officers and ratings

