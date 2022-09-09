Tope Alabi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Legendary Gospel artist, Tope Alabi has eulogized the late Queen of United Kingdom, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

She eulogized the Queen in a video clip posted on her Instagram account.

The “Yes and Amen” made a sobering collection of the Queen’s pictures in 2 minutes and 20 seconds video soundtracked by her song.

The Yoruba song depicts the sorrowful nature of death and eulogies to her for a life well spent.

Recall that Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

Condolences and eulogies from all corners of the globe have met the news of the Queen’s demise.

The celebrated gospel artist joined the world in paying tribute and sympathizing with the UK and the Royal Family.



