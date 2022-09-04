.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Oil production communities in Edo have called on Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo to carry them along in the contract to secure oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region.

The oil producing communities in the state made the call in a statement by its spokesperson, Omoluabi Daggo and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday.

The communities who spoke under the agies Combine Force Blasters (CFB), however said that they have no issue with Tompolo been awarded the contract.

They commended the federal government decision to award the contract to someone with the pedigree to police the pipelines.

Daggo noted that Tompolo is quipped with the history of the area and has been a key player in the struggle for the betterment of the Niger Delta region that produce the “golden egg” that is the country’s mainstay.

His words :” We have no issue with Tompolo been awarded the contract since he is part of us and knows the history of the area as well as knowing what it takes to effectively carry out the assignment.

“Indeed, we, just like other Nigerians with interest of the country at heart, have been concerned with the level of crude oil theft.

“Apart of it consequences on the revenue stream of the country, vandalisation of pipelines have also affected environment of the oil producing communities.

“So, let it be noted that we no problem whatsoever with Tompolo been awarded the contract,” he stated.

Daggo stated that their only misgiving about the contract is the intentional sideline of oil producing communities in Edo from the contract.

According to him, “For sometime now,

we have watched him (Tompolo) host several states on the subject matter with the award of slots to various communities and militant generals.

“Though we are carefully waiting to hearing from him and are ready to cooperate with him to effectivelly protect and police the pipelines.

“Edo state have always been at the receiving end; we are always treated as if we are not part of the oil producing states in the region.

“We have taken this before but not this time around, all we want is our Involvement by Tompolo in the pipelines contract.”

It would be recalled that the federal government had recently awarded surveillance of pipelines contract to the former militant general in the region.

The decision to award the pipelines contract followed the massive crude oil theft that have seen to loss of daily oil production by the country.

Tompolo on his part, had called for the understanding of all as regards the pipelines contract.

He pledged to carry everybody along, give all stakeholders a sense of belonging and ensure that the generality of the people of the region are accommodated.

