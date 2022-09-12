By Gabriel Ewepu

AS several groups show interest on the recent award of pipeline surveillance contract to Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, a non-profit making organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, weekend, demanded details of the contractual terms and documents about the contract based on the Freedom of Information Act.

The President and Founder, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said it became necessary for them to know what the contract entails as stakeholders and Nigerians as far as oil production and securing pipelines in the Niger Delta region are concerned, hence the letter written to the Federal government through the federal Minister of petroleum resources and Attorney general of the federation to that effect.

The letter written by legal representatives to one love foundation and addressed to AGF, minister of petroleum resources, and CEO of NNPC and made available to Vanguard read thus: “RE:FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST AS REGARD THE RECENT PIPELINE SURVEILLANCE CONTRACT AWARDED TO MR GOVERNMENT EKEMUPOLO:

“We are legal practitioners and we write on behalf of one love foundation(a non profit organization)and an NGO concerned with public accountability and foremost human right organization with headquarter office based in benin city, Nigeria.

“We apply pursuant to the freedom of information act(lfn) and under the relevant sections therein and accordingly request from your office , the following documents as regard NNPC and ministry of petroleum resources standard procedure and official guide in the award of the recent pipeline surveillance contract to Mr Government Ekemupolo in this regard. Which vis-a-vis include:

A. Letter of contract, awarded to a certain Mr Government Ekemupolo.

B. His certificate of incorporation of this contract.

C. His 3 years current tax clearance certificate submitted to your office as a guideline for the award of this contract.

D. His DPR permit/license, where applicable.

E. His VAT Certificate.

F. His PenCom certificate and current ITF Registration Certificate submitted to your office as a guideline for the award of this contract.

G. His local content registration(nogic jqs or ncec)

H. Any other relevant documents necessary and contained therein as regard earlier or recent contracts awarded to Mr Government Tompolo

“We accordingly request your office to within reasonable time and in line with SECTION 2,3, and 4 of Freedom of Information Act, to provide this documents.”

However, he (Eholor) said the demand was done in good fate and it was on the strength of FOI Act, which is aimed at making it more transparent and clear to the people of Nigeria, Niger Delta region and the entire South South geopolitical zone about the pipeline surveillance contract and nothing more.

However, he added that if the government fails to provide the needed details about the contract awarded to Tompolo his organisation would go to court of law to make government give them what they need.

It would be recalled that Founder of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, NDVF, Asari Dokubo, last week vibrated and vehemently opposed the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo.

Dokubo argued in a viral video that he would not allow Tompolo to take over pipeline surveillance contract in Kalabari land in Rivers State.

Dokubo said: “You will take pipeline contract in Delta State your place and then you come to Kalabari to take another one saying you are an Ijaw man because you are the only one that knows how to eat.

“You took the ones that belong to Gbaramatu, Itsekiri, Isoko, Urhobo, Kwale, you took all because you are the only one that knows how to eat. You went to Bayelsa and took everything then you came to take the one in Kalabari.”

RELATED NEWS