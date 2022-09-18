By Ayo Onikoyi

Delectable TV personality and the host of BBNaija-themed show, The Buzz, Toke Makinwa has broken last season’s record for the most first-day views on Showmax in Nigeria with her exclusive talk show

BBNaija S7: The Buzz is the most popular Showmax Original content after The Real Housewives of Lagos. The Buzz hosted by Toke Makinwa features well-known personalities and BBNaija enthusiasts as they discuss and share their thoughts on the juiciest moments in the Big Brother house.

With 9 episodes so far, host, Toke Makinwa, has sat down with top media personalities and content creators such as Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, ChiGul, Tosin Ajibade, Pamilerin Adegoke, Nedu, Leo Dasilva, Moet Abebe, Jimi Akingbola, Taymi B, Shoddy, Glory Elijah, Jay On Air and other notable names.

Toke and her guests have discussed the relationships in the BBNaija house, the fights, sismance and bromance, situationships and all the interesting things the housemates have been up to. The guests have not held back in giving their opinions on the activities in the house.

Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice said: “The reception for this season of The Buzz has been massive. This new record is a testament to that. I believe BBNaija season 7 is going to get more exciting and the fans are in for a good show.”

