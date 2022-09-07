Omeiza Ajayi

There has been a heavy deployment of security and intelligence personnel at the Buhari House national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC following the expected visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a d his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to the secretariat.

Both men are scheduled to meet with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party.

Both Adamu and Tinubu were in Jigawa state together on Tuesday where the latter donated about N50 million to some disaster victims.

APC had on Tuesday sent most of its staff on a one-day leave as part of measures to decongest the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the party in preparation for the maiden visit of the presidential candidate of the party.

Tinubu had days after his emergence as standard bearer of the party in June been slated to visit the secretariat, but the visit was later postponed.

