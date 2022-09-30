Bola Tinubu

The Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential (APC) Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga on Friday, revealed that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is healthy and working hard in London, United Kingdom as he does in Nigeria.

Onanuga made the remarks in the wake of criticism that trailed the whereabouts of the APC flagbearer who was absent at the official commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

He particularly made a clarification on his official Facebook page to a viral photo which suggested that Tinubu was sick.

The post read, “Here is a fake photo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to me just now, another handiwork of purveyors of deep fake. Whoever is behind this malicious falsehood will face the judgment of God at the right time. The man in the photo does not look like Asiwaju, except for his baldness. The man is fatter. Tinubu is slimmer.

“Look at the frame of his glasses. it is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame. Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house.

“Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign. I saw him, and spoke with him two hours before he left. He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment.

“We spoke today at about 2pm. And he told me how his one-week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working like in Nigeria. Today, he still burnt his candle till 4.30 a.m..

“Nigerians should stop spreading rumours about Tinubu, who by the grace of God and fellow Nigerians, will be elected our leader next February. We should learn from the divine fate of the man who wished Tinubu dead,” he said.

RELATED NEWS