Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has extolled the virtues of his wife, Senator Oluremi on her 62nd birthday anniversary.

Tinubu, on Wednesday, dropped a powerful love note, via his verified Twitter handle, to express his appreciation for his wife.

The APC presidential flag bearer described Oluremi, whom he said stood by him, as Rock of Gibraltar.

To My Dearest Remi at 62

Birthdays are for celebration

Especially so for someone

who has been the love of my life.

At this time of the year, nothing else matters.

Not even the demands of politics can suppress the rush of emotions I feel every time it's your birthday. pic.twitter.com/i80k012exZ — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) September 21, 2022

The love note reads, “Dearest Oluremi, my Senator! I love and appreciate you each passing day. Recalling how we started fills me with gratitude: how you have stood by me, unconditionally, like the Rock of Gibraltar.

“Even when I had to be away owing to exigencies, you efficiently managed the homefront, nurturing the children with love and affection. Your love has always kept me going. Thank you for being a good mother. Our children and I thank you for your immense love.

“Your kindness to others and to humanity is legendary. My prayer for you on this day is that God Almighty continues to prosper and shower you with His infinite mercies and blessings. May He grant you many more years in good health.

“Happy birthday, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Happy 62nd birthday to my wife, my love!

"To My Dearest Remi at 62 Birthdays are for celebration, Especially so for someone who has been the love of my life. At this time of the year, nothing else matters. Not even the demands of politics can suppress the rush of emotions I feel every time it's your birthday."

