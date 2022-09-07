Presidential candidate of APC , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

An All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, Tunde Bank-Anthony has said the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, cannot claim glory for the successful record of achievements by the administrations of former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode.

Bank-Anthony made this assertion on Wednesday while speaking in an interview with Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily.

Read also: Tinubu: Security personnel ‘take over’ Buhari House

He said, “The people that succeeded Asiwaju (Tinubu), BRF succeeded him and his eight years was more visible than Bola Tinubu’s eight years…He (Tinubu) cannot claim glory for what they did; it’s not possible.”

He described Ambode as a performing governor, who, according to him, was yanked off and denied of a second term.

APC Chieftain this morning on channels TV

Tinubu never built any single road on Lagos Island and Tinubu is not the father of modern Lagos pic.twitter.com/7oiyiq5q22 — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) September 7, 2022

According to him, since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, Ambode is the only former governor of Lagos state who was in office for a single term.

Recall that Tinubu was governor between 1999 and 2007 before he handed over to Fashola who was in office from 2007 to 2015.

Ambode was elected governor in 2015, but lost his re-election at the primary level in the 2019 to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who clinched the party’s ticket and won the 2019 governorship election, has again secured APC’s ticket for his re-election in the 2023 polls.

RELATED NEWS