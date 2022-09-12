.

By Biodun Busari

Former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as dangerous, deceitful and dishonest.

He also said Obi is attempting to trigger a tribal war between Southeastern and Southwestern Nigerians, thus, asking leaders from the former region to call him to order.

Fani-Kayode disclosed these via his verified social media handles on Monday in a reaction to Obi’s video where he said Tinubu is not healthy and also questioned the source of his wealth.

“Peter, you are nothing but a LIAR,” Fani-Kayode began as he revealed the person the former Anambra state governor had his conversation with.

“The name of the individual whose WhatsApp message you publicised on your mendacious and childish video, which I have posted here, is one Powell Glad Legbe who is not only an Igbo but also a racist, hate-filled reprobate and delusional delinquent who despises the Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani and Ijaw and who is close to you.

“That is why you covered his name and did not want it mentioned in your video.

“You now lied and attempted to pass him off as a member of the Tinubu Support Group and a Yoruba man when you knew very well that this was not the case.

Also read

“Based on this alone it is clear that you are a very dangerous, deceitful and dishonest man who is brimming with mendacity and who is attempting to spark off a tribal war between the Igbo on the one hand and the Yoruba and the rest of Nigeria on the other.

“That is what your video was trying to achieve and by God’s grace, you shall fail. You ended by saying that Tinubu is “not well” and that he is a sick man meanwhile you that sound like an Egyptian eunuch when you talk not only sick in the mind but also sick in body, spirit and soul.

“Your sickness has deluded you into thinking that you can be President when deep down you know that you do not have a hope in hell of winning even up to 10% of the vote in ANY state,” Fani-Kayode said.

The former minister, however, said that Obi is not representing the Igbo, but his personal agenda, describing him as an opportunist.

“I hereby warn you to mind what you say, act your age and stop attempting to create ethnic, racial and religious divisions in our country lest we name you as a closet secessionist who is not fit to be considered as a patriot, a national figure or a serious presidential candidate and who hates anything or anyone that is not from your part of the country.

“The truth is that you do not represent the Igbo, you only represent your own stomach. You are a shameless opportunist and a man that is filled with lies.

“Your agenda is not an Igbo one: it is a personal one for you and your inner circle and it is a rough, dark, dingy and slippery road that leads to nowhere.

“You know you cannot win so you want to provoke a second civil war and God forbid that should ever happen.

“I call on the Igbo leadership and elders to call this dangerously deluded, irresponsible and vainglorious man to order and to warn him to desist from provoking the entire nation into a confrontation with those he claims to represent.

“We want peace and unity in our country. We do not want a tribal war and neither should we be encouraging or provoking one with our words, actions and fanciful fables,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS