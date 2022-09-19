By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Another art space, Tim and Carol Gallery of Art, was formally opened last Saturday in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, at 7a Oba Dosumu Street, off Isaac John.

The proprietor of the art gallery is Mr. Wale Fasuyi, son of Pa Timothy Adebanjo Fasuyi, a renowned artist, art teacher and educationist.

Although he later became a banker, Mr. Wale said his life revolved around art, his father’s profession, hence he is driven by passion in establishing the art gallery.

According to him, 90% of the works in the gallery are his personal collections. Initially, he bought artworks for love, and later for investment.

He said his major aim is to promote Nigerian art in order to feed the black renaissance and Afrocentrism which have come into vogue in recent times.

On the choice of location, Wale said GRA is the next frontier of growth, and the international airport is close by which is good for the business.

