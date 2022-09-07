.

The Rivers governor, yesterday, said that forces bent on alienating him and his allies in the PDP will account for perceived misdeeds in a coming day of reckoning.

Speaking at the inauguration of Emohua Campus of the Rivers State University, and the flag-off of staff quarters, he said: “If you take everything, it will purge you. So, better do the right thing now.

“Don’t sit there and think that you can muscle me and you can do everything, you can manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.”

On the value of quality stewardship, the governor said: “If any PDP state is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because APC is not doing well. For example, if in Rivers State we didn’t do well, then you’ll say because APC did not do well at the national, then the people will vote for us.

“They will tell you PDP you didn’t do well in Rivers State. People don’t understand that. And that is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party. Because we have what to use to campaign.”

The governor explained that his administration has avoided the pitfall most governments suffer because they do not set aside the requisite budget for projects they conceptualise.

