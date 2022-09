By Miftaudeen Raji

D’banj

Nigerian singer and rapper, D’banj has dedicated the Lifetime Achievement Award he received at the 2022 Headies Awards to Don Jazzy, the founder and CEO of Mavin Records.

D’banj earned the award in recognition of his vast contribution to the evolution of Afrobeats, which has seen him dominate the stage, thrilling fans with his talent and evergreen hits for more than a decade.

