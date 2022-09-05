The ballroom of the prestigious Oriental hotel Lagos will be agog on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 when the creme de la creme of the fashion business will be strutting it out on the catwalk stage.

The event is the upscale show billed to celebrate creativity, aesthetics, finesse, styles, and quality of african fabrics with the high point of the occasion being a fantastic N100,000 cash prize for the guest dressed in best African print-attire or accessory.

Expected at the show which will also honour several notable popular fashion icons for their impressive records are dignitaries drawn from all walks of life spanning the high net-worth personalities in fashion, media, arts, tourism and business industries..

Tagged The African Prints Party, the event which is the brain child of Dr Emmanuel Odole is aimed at bringing the best out of African designers with a view to appreciating professional creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

According to the organizers comprising core professionals across different fields, several awards will also be give to individuals and organizations that have shown immense support for the industry..

The exhibition which is strictly an African Prints fashion idea is open to all genres of African creatives which include and not limited to shoes, baltic, Kente, Aso Oke, Adire to mention but a few.

Comprehensive details of the event which comes up on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at the prestigious Lagos Oriental hotel, Victoria Island can be found at www.africanprintsfestival.com.

The event’s Black Carpet interaction will be preceded by a Marketplace to buy authentic creations and the organisers have also created an Afterparty segment to cater for the more audacious Owambe spirit.

