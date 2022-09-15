.

…boasts that attempt to subvert 2023 polls’ll be resisted

…vows to fish out perpetrators, sponsors of insecurity in months

…reappointed for another term by Buhari

Soni Daniel. Abuja

The Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi Magaji has vowed that comprehensive data on individuals and groups threatening national security and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians is being compiled with a view to dealing decisively with such malevolent elements.

Magaji also said that all subversive individuals and groups will be identified, isolated and dealt with in a couple of months.

Alhaji Magaji also insisted that attempts by troublemakers to thwart peaceful conduct of the and 2023 general elections will be resisted by the nation’s security agencies.

The DSS boss made the announcement at an event to mark the end of their first tenure and the beginning of a fresh four-year tenure at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday night.

The occasion also witnessed the unveiling of a book edited by the spokesperson for the service, Dr Peter Afunanya entitled “For The Records: A Compendium of YM Bichi’s Legacy At The DSS”.

Magaji said: “In a couple of months, all those responsible for the insecurity in the country will be rounded up.

“We have been building data of people that have been trying to undermine the security of our nation,” the DG DSS said.

He added that as it was during his first tenure, the secret service will be driven by technology, commitment, justice and professionalism.

On the 2023 general elections, the DG DSS stated any attempt to subvert the general elections and other activities of government would be brought down

He assured of the agency’s commitment to tackle the prevailing insecurity besetting Nigeria.

