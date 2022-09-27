By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension in Enugu as gunmen Tuesday attacked army checkpoint at Obeagu-Amodu road in Enugu South local government area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed the checkpoint in two Lexus Jeeps and one Toyota Sienna around 7:25 am and reportedly opened fire at the combined team of Police and military.

Our source confirmed that there was heavy shooting and about two deaths were recorded during the shootout.

Efforts made to get police reaction failed as the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Daniel Ndukwe did not pick his calls or reply the message sent to him till the time of filling the story.

