In a bid to discover Nigeria’s best young spellers, develop healthy competitive skills as well as improve youth’s self-esteem together with creating pride in academic achievement, TeamMasters Limited designed a Spelling Competition called TeamMasters National Spelling Bee which cuts across primary, junior and senior secondary school students between the ages of 5 and 16 years in Nigeria.

The TeamMasters National Spelling Bee (formerly called Spelling Bee Nigeria) was first launched on October 24, 2008, and has since grown to be one of Africa’s Largest Schools Competitions as participation has come from Nigeria and neighbouring countries e.g. Ghana and the Republic of Benin.

The Annual National Spelling Contest has indeed come a long way, featuring over 5,000 excellent spellers across top schools within the country as they compete in a spelling challenge to emerge the National Champion.

Few months ago, the organisers held the 12th edition. A total number of 235 schools from different states comprising 153 from Lagos, 22 from Ogun, 22 from Rivers,18 from Oyo,13 from Bayelsa, 5 from the Federal capital territory, Abuja and 2 from Enugu participated in the competition.

At the end of the keen contest, Halifield International School, Lagos State, won 1st place in the lower primary category. Aquad Children School, Lagos State, won 1st and 2nd place in the pre-lower category respectively and Adorable Homes School, Lagos State, won 3rd place in the pre-lower category

In Oyo state, Prime Rose Academy, Akobo won 2nd and 3rd place in the lower primary and 2nd place in the upper primary category. Unicorn Cosmopolitan College, Akobo, Ibadan won 1st and 2nd place in the junior secondary category while Federal Government College, Odogbolu, Ogun State, won 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the senior secondary category.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Sailors’ Pride School, won 1st and 3rd place in the upper primary category while Pleroma International School won 3rd place in the junior secondary category.

Commenting, a representative, Sailors’ Pride school, Port Harcourt said ‘the 12th edition of the Teammasters’ spelling bee competition was a good experience and exposure for our children. I particularly liked the fact that the words were age appropriate as well as challenging for the children. It helped improve their vocabulary bank, spelling and pronunciation of commonly mispronounced words.’

According to her, the competition was totally free and fair. The pronouncers were very competent and the organisers were open to suggestions and attended to complaints almost promptly. ‘Overall, it was a great experience and I earnestly anticipate improvement in the next edition.’

Aquad Children’s school’s representative said ‘We give all glory to God for his grace upon us and we appreciate TeamMasters spelling bee organizers for the privilege given to us. The pupils participated in the 11th edition and some of our learners made it up to the finals. Seeing its impact on our pupils motivated us to register more pupils for the 12th edition in which we are awarded first and second positions in the pre-lower category. The competition improved our pupil’s spelling skills and pronunciation greatly’ he noted.

An excited Mrs Modupe Makolo, one of the parents of one of the winners from Halified School said she was happy her child won. ‘As parents, we were very happy that he won. We believe it’s a good beginning for him. He worked very hard by practising over and over again and all his efforts came through. We are so proud of him. We appreciate the organisers and everyone that participated. It’s indeed an exciting programme and thanks for the gift. The impact of the spelling bee on my child has been outstanding.

“He has been able to develop self-confidence, good communication and public speaking skills, and the ability to thrive under pressure. He has also been able to increase his vocabulary and develop correct English usage. I look forward to him exploring more in his spellings’.

“A teacher from Pleroma International School noted that the event was a memorable experience for its participants, especially for her student, Nicole Joseph. ‘The 2022 National TeamMasters spelling Bee was and remains a huge medium of education and enlightenment to both the participant, students and observers like me. The event was exciting not only for my students who now walk around school spelling words that they hear but also for the adults who were blown away by such incredible talents of theirs. The Teammasters Spelling Bee enables its participants to have self-confidence in their control of word structures. I want to use the opportunity to say thank you to the organisers for your excellent organisation of this event and its competitive, yet nurturing atmosphere.’

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Teammasters Limited, Mr Rotimi Eyitayo pointed out that the competition is aimed at transforming the literacy and spelling culture in Nigeria. The competition, he disclosed, is aimed at building students’ spelling capabilities, improving their self-confidence and esteem, developing a healthy competitive spirit amongst them as well as creating pride in academic achievement.

Eyitayo revealed that a huge part of their success stories comes from the positive feedback and comments from spellers, parents, coordinators and schools on how the competition has evidently impacted their speaking skills, confidence levels and general academic performances.

According to him, it is no doubt that the competition has indeed transformed the literacy and spelling culture in Nigeria and across Africa.

‘It is therefore right to say that the purpose of consistently organising the Teammasters National Spelling Bee Competition has been met and surpassed. We are very excited at such an impact on the education sector and we are committed to doing more towards the development of every Nigerian Child/Youth’ he said confidently.

He added that over the years, the competition had enjoyed partnership and support from schools and corporate organisations since the maiden edition. Their partners are – The US Consulate, Nestle Nigeria, Golden Penny, Honeywell, GSK, Practivate, Piroes Company, Educatus, Parenmark, SafetyChic, Grange School, Halifield Schools, Riverbank School, Gemstone Foundation, Real Woodworks, APEN, His Grace Networks among others.

