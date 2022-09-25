By Sylvester Kwentua

Tacha, the beautiful and curvy Big Brother Naija celebrity, recently posted some pictures on Twitter, probably with an intent to make people admire the good work of God in her life. And she wasn’t disappointed.

She however won’t have expected the kind of debate her body generated because no sooner the picture went up than a male fan shot his shot.

“Do you need a man?” @ifenacho asked. Before Tacha could even think of a response, another Twitter user gave the first man a befitting response, “To cut grass?” @UOyima responded.

While this was going on, another fan, who probably was thinking deep, asked a rhetorical question. “Tacha na God give you this iku?”@seunbobo asked. His harmless question opened the floodgate to a mild debate on Twitter.

“Is it that you people did not see that Tacha already had a big backside in the big brother house?” @Mjaney2000 Fired back. “Dem no get eyes ni, cus the last time I saw Tacha, na her yansh I dey look It’s big mehn” @MikunBaby concurred.

Nonetheless, a video has gone viral alleging the reality TV star of having gone under the knife to augment what Mother Nature has given her.

RELATED NEWS