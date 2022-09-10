Swiatek

By Emmanuel Okogba

World number one, Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final, winning in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to land her first US Open women’s title and second Grand Slam of the year.

Swiatek held off a fight back from Jabeur to end the contest in the second set after the Tunisan dragged it into a tie breaker.

The Polish star made light work of Jabeur in the first set, racing to a 3-0 lead before the fifth seed got her two points on the board, but that was not enough as Swiatek widened the margin and finished 6-2.

Jabeur fought hard in the second set, came back from 3-1 to tie the game at 6-6, but narrowly lost 7-5 in the tie breaker.

“Iga didn’t make it easy for me but she deserved to win. I don’t like it very much right now but that’s okay”, Jabeur said after the match.

The defeat is her second consecutive Grand Slam loss this year after she came second behind Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon.

Swiatek has now won three Major titles in her career and Jabeur will move up to number 2 when the latest WTA ranking is released on Monday.

