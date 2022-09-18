.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Rights activist, Chief Rita-Lori Ogbebor, has described the N4.5 billion pipeline surveillance contract awarded to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo as an abdication of responsibility on the part of the government.

Lori-Ogbebor faulted the authorities for what she described as failing in its responsibility to manage oil resources in Niger Delta and maintaining peace in the country.‘

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, she said the government must ensure that the opposition against the contract given to Tompolo doesn’t lead to a fresh crisis in the Niger Delta.

She said: “Some weeks ago, I was a guest at Arise Television, where Rufai asked me my position on insecurity in the country. The question was connected to the train tragedy. But I told him that instability in the northern areas of the country was little compared to what was coming in Niger Delta.

“I said to him that there will be anarchy and it will be very serious. I told him it is what he should be worried about. The problem we have is the federal government. Instead of tackling this problem, they give a few people money in the communities. Government went back to what we cried against, giving money to some people to protect pipelines. It amounts to an abdication of responsibility.

They handed over pipeline surveillance to Tompolo and another man who is part of them. Asari Dokubo has come out to say no, that Tompolo is nobody, and that he dares not come to his area.

“I am not to say who is right or wrong but the truth is you dare not go to another man’s land to take care of what he laboured to plant.

“Now, Dokubo has said Tompolo should not come to his area. Whose area should Tompolo go with the money paid to him to look after pipelines?

“Recently, Dokubo was brandishing assorted weapons and the federal government kept quiet. If this continues, anarchy will consume the nation. Government must stand up to its responsibility against any form of lawlessness and do the needful so that peace will return to Niger Delta and Nigeria in general.

“Should the Federal Government continue to watch insecurity caused by kidnapping, terrorism, banditry and other crimes deteriorate to an unimaginable

RELATED NEWS