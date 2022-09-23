By Biodun Busari

The Supreme Court has struck out a suit instituted against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to enforce with the zoning and rotational arrangement ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The nation’s apex court, Friday, in a unanimous ruling delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, dismissed the suit on the ground of lack of jurisdiction to entertain it.

A Presidential aspirant of the PDP and former Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Cosmos Ndukwe had gone to court to institute the suit against his party, praying for an order to compel it to sustain the zoning and rotatory policy of the party.

Ndukwe, explicitly, sought the court’s order to compel PDP to zone the nomination of its presidential candidate to the South East geo-political zone of the country.

However, Justice Jauro held that the suit was not justiciable on the ground that the nomination of candidates for election is an internal affair of political parties.

